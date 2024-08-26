Who Is Wilson Garden Naga? History-Sheeter Seen Chilling With Kannada Actor Darshan Inside Bengaluru Prison

Wilson Garden Naga and actor Darshan |

Bengaluru: Visuals have surfaced from inside the prison in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa can be seen chilling with a few other inmates lodged inside Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. The visuals have raised serious concerns over the VIP treatment being given to the jailed Sandalwood actor and other inmates. The visuals show Darshan sitting alongside a history-sheeter identified as Wilson Garden Naga and two other inmates. They are seen laughing with mugs of coffee and cigarettes in their hands.

Who is Wilson Garden Naga?

J Nagaraj, also known as Wilson Garden Naga, is a resident of Bengaluru and a history-sheeter involved in criminal activities for the past two decades. Interestingly, Wilson Garden is a centrally located residential area in Bengaluru. However, the connection of the gangster getting the nickname is not clear. He has a long list of criminal cases lodged against him, including murder, extortion, and gang robbery.

Naga has been lodged in the jail and is facing trials on multiple cases. He has also been accused of the murder of another notorious criminal, 'Koramangala Babbli'. As per reports, Babli was a rival of Naga, and it is claimed that he was killed by Naga due to a gang war between them.

There are reports that Naga has been helping Darshan to get all the amenities inside the jail, including eggs, hot water, milk, and cigarettes. Naga is allegedly taking care of Darshan inside the jail, and there are reports that he has also provided Darshan with a special bed inside his cell. Darshan and Naga meet regularly inside the prison, despite being lodged in different blocks.

The visuals have highlighted that the jail authorities have failed to check on these items being smuggled inside the jail. There are reports that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid in the prison and did not find any prohibited items. However, the visuals have exposed the reality of the poor state of security in the prison.

Around seven prison officials have been suspended after the visuals of the actor enjoying VIP treatment inside the jail has gone viral.

Details of the murder case against actor Darshan

Darshan has been lodged in the jail after being arrested for the brutal murder of Renukaswamy (33). Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to actress Pavithra Gowda. The incident shocked fans and other celebrities in the industry as Darshan was arrested for the murder on June 11.