Press freedom? Mamata govt arrests journalist who exposed Amphan 'cut money' ring

The West Bengal government has often portrayed itself as being an advocate for the freedom of the media. Even recently, on World Press Freedom Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called the press the "fourth pillar in a democracy" that must be allowed to "perform its duties fearlessly". However, it would seem that this is a conditional statement.

As per a Hindustan Times report, two Arambagh TV journalists were recently arrested by the police, allegedly for extortion. The police had arrested Shafikul Islam who heads the channel, and Suraj Ali Khan who was a reporter there, early on Sunday morning.

As per the HT report, the police had barged into his home, forcing entry through the roof door, before arresting him. He had been with his family at the time.

The reporters in question have conducted several exposés in recent times, revealing that the police stations were allegedly giving money to clubs in April. Since then, the ruling party has apparently been angry with the channel and its reporters. In another report they had said spoken about extortion by the police.

More recently, they had also covered the alleged misappropriation of relief funds that were intended for the families of those affected by Cyclone Amphan.