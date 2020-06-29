TMC action on Amphan funds siphoning allegations

Kolkata: West Bengal is close to a year away from Assembly elections and the battle lines are already drawn between the BJP and TMC over various issues. One of them are the protests over the past two weeks over relief money reaching families of those affected by cyclone Amphan, which caused damage in 6 districts on May 20th.

Clashes between people affected by the cyclone and the district and block level administrators have been taking place mainly in South 24 Parganas district, the worst-hit by the cyclone, parts of North 24 Parganas, Hoogly and East Midnapore district. One such instance is a case in Sandeshkhali in South 24 Parganas under Nazat Police station where clased broke out on Friday night and were seen again the next morning.

Clashes broke out with TMC supporters where women and kids were hurt where bamboo sticks and iron rods were used resulting in total 12 injuries. “They beat us up. Children were not spared. We were caught in between clashes of both TMC and BJP. TMC supporters are threatening us. They beat us with rods and bamboo sticks,” said Deepa Chaki, who was injured in the incident.