President Murmu Condemns Kathua Terror Attack, Calls It 'Act Of Cowardice'

New Delhi: Calling it a cowardly act, President Droupadi Murmu condemned the July 8 Kathua terror attack in which five army soldiers lost their lives and called for firm counter-measures.

In a message on the social media platform, X, President Murmu said, "The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures".

The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures. My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against…

Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured, the President said, "My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms".

Ministry Of Defence Extends Its Deepest Condolences

Ministry of Defence expressed extended "deepest" condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives.

A spokesperson said in a post on X, "Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack".

Security Tightened Along The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Five Army soldiers were killed and as many as were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Katha district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8. Meanwhile, security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following the attack.

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur.



Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district yesterday where five soldiers lost their lives.

Following the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been deployed along the National Highway (NH44) in Udhampur.

This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur on Tuesday morning. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner."