 'Deeply Anguished,' Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh While Condoling Deaths Of 5 Soldiers In Kathua Terror Attack
Five soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district on Monday. Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the attack have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for further treatment.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Union Minister Rajnath Singh | IANS

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of five army soldiers who were killed in an ambush by terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8.

In a message on social media platform X, Rajnath Singh said, "I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time".

article-image

Rajnath Singh said, "The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region".

"I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack," he further said.

Security Tightened Along The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Meanwhile, security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after five army soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district on June 8.

article-image

An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, as shown by visuals from Tuesday morning.

Following the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been deployed along the National Highway (NH44) in Udhampur.

This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur on Tuesday morning. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Statement Of Sheela Devi, Medical Officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar

Five soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district on Monday. Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the attack have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for further treatment.

"Five injured jawans were brought here and have been given primary treatment. They have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for treatment. One dead body has been brought here," said Sheela Devi, Medical Officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar, to ANI.

article-image

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner."

