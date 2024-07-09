J&K: Security Tightened On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway After Kathua Terror Attack Which Killed 5 Army Personnel

Kathua (J&K): Security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after five Army personnel were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district.

About The Kathua Terror Attack

Five soldiers were killed and as many were injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday afternoon. An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, the army said.

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur.



Following the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been deployed along the National Highway (NH44) in Udhampur.

This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur on Tuesday morning. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Statement Of Sheela Devi, Medical Officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar

Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the attack have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for further treatment.

"Five injured jawans were brought here and have been given primary treatment. They have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for treatment. One dead body has been brought here," said Sheela Devi, Medical Officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar, to ANI.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner."