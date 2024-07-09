Kathua Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises To 5 As One More Soldier Succumbs To Injuries

J&K: One more soldier injured in the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Monday has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to five, a Defence official said.

An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, according to a defence official.

Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the Kathua terror attack were given primary treatment at the Community Health Centre, Billawar and have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot, for further treatment.

"Five injured jawans were brought here and have been given primary treatment. They have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot for treatment...One dead body has been brought here," Sheela Devi, Medical officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar, told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

In June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, and Bhaderwah sectors of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain said.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed grief over the killing of soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the solution to these attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises.

"The news of the terrorist attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad. While paying my emotional tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. These cowardly attacks on our army are highly condemnable. The fifth terrorist attack within a month is a grave blow to the security of the country and the lives of our soldiers," he said.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में भारतीय सेना के वाहन पर हुए आतंकी हमले का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



मातृभूमि के लिए अपना सर्वोच्च न्योछावर करने वाले शहीदों को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों को अपनी गहन संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। घायल जवानों के शीघ्र से शीघ्र… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2024

"The solution to the relentless terror attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises. We stand firmly with the country in this hour of grief," he added.

Ex-J&K CM Condemns Terror Attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the terrorists' attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua district.

In a post on X, Azad pointed out that the rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning.

Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the ambush on an army vehicle by terrorists in Kathua, resulting in the tragic loss of four jawans and injuries to six others. The rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and… — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) July 8, 2024

"Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the ambush on an army vehicle by terrorists in Kathua, resulting in the tragic loss of four jawans and injuries to six others. The rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. The government must act decisively to tackle terrorism and ensure public safety!" he said.