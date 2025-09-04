Video: TMC-BJP MLAs Clash Inside WB Assembly, Sankar Ghosh Faints While Being Marshalled Out

Chaos erupted inside the West Bengal Assembly during a special session called to address the issue of persecution and harassment of Bengali people in West Bengal on Thursday. During the question hour of the session, the BJP boycotted the proceedings. Shortly after, the situation escalated to the point where BJP and TMC legislators clashed with each other. Due to this altercation, BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh was injured and subsequently suspended from the session for one day.

During the special assembly session on the issue of Bengali persecution, BJP legislators staged a protest when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began speaking. The Chief Minister accused the BJP of insulting the assembly and the session. Mamata said, "BJP people don't do anything constructive. The BJP is anti-Bengali, they are oppressing the Bengali language. They are doing this so that people cannot hear what we have to say. Maintaining peace is the responsibility of both parties. They are vote thieves. They are the biggest gang of looters."

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, hit out at CM Mamata Banerjee, calling the marshals at the Assembly "TMC goons."

"These marshals and security personnel are all 'TMC goons.' Shankar Ghosh has been physically and brutally attacked. He has been injured. This happened due to Speaker Biman Banerjee's distraction and instigation by 'thief' Mamata Banerjee. They are chanting 'Modi chor' (Modi thief), but we are saying 'Chakri chor, gaddi chor' (job thief, seat thief)," Suvendu told the media.

According to reports, the Assembly Speaker has suspended Suvendu Adhikari for the entire session, while West Bengal BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh has been suspended for one day.

Earlier today, Shankar Ghosh fainted and was rushed to the hospital while he was being marshalled out of the Assembly after he refused to leave following his suspension from the House.