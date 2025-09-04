SP Leader Kaish Khan Arrested After Nearly A Month; Dramatic Video Shows Him Hiding Inside House Loft | X/@bstvlive

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former party treasurer Kaish Khan, known to be close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, was arrested from his own residence in Kannauj on Tuesday, September 2, despite being officially expelled from the district over a month ago.

On July 28, an official district banishment order had been issued against Khan, requiring him to stay outside the limits of Kannauj. However, in clear violation of that directive, he was found hiding in the loft of his house, evading enforcement for several weeks. His arrest was made following a tip-off received by the Kotwali police.

Here's a video of the dramatic arrest:

Kaish Khan's Criminal Record

According to a report by ABP News, sources confirmed that at least five criminal cases are already pending against Khan, including allegations of illegal occupation of land belonging to the Archaeological Department. His past involvement in controversial activities had not led to sustained legal action, reportedly due to political shielding.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said that strict legal measures would be initiated against the accused under the Goonda Act. “Despite being expelled from the district, hiding in the district has been considered a serious crime,” he said, emphasising that the law would take its course irrespective of the individual’s political influence.

Political Repercussions

The arrest has unsettled the local Samajwadi Party unit, where Kaish Khan was seen as a politically influential figure. His reach reportedly extended beyond politics into administrative circles, further complicating the enforcement of legal orders.

The case has also drawn scrutiny towards the police and district administration, as the accused remained within his own home for nearly a month without detection. The delay in enforcement has also led to speculation about potential collusion or negligence at the local level.