President Murmu appoints new Governors for 13 states; check full list here

President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

Accepting the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh, President Droupadi Murmu appointed 13 new Governors.

The official communication reads: "Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh; Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim; C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand; Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh; and S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesha; Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam"

Above are the fresh appointments. However, the states of the few current Governors have been changed. Their new placements are:

Justice (Retd) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh; Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur; La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland; Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya; Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar; Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra; Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

