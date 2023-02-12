Ramesh Bais appointed as Maharashtra's next Governor after President accepts BS Koshyari's resignation |

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as Maharashtra's next Governor after President Droupadi Murmu accepted BS Koshyari's resignation.

Koshyari earlier announced wish to step down

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in January stated that he has conveyed his desire to step down from the political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mumbai.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities. Governor Koshyari gave this information through the Press Release issued by Raj Bhavan on Jan 23.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters,” said Koshyari.

Koshiyari conveyed his desires to PM Modi during his recent visit to Mumbai

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari has stated in the press release issued by Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's move came amid opposition targeting him for allegedly disrespecting the great men and icons of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress were aggressively demanding the Governor's resignation for allegedly defaming the icons and Maharashtra in general. On its part, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena were struggling to defend the Governor.

In Jan 2023, the Governor had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had reportedly expressed his displeasure over his recent statements about icons.