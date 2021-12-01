'Preparations on for Krishna temple in Mathura': Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya stirs Hindutva pot ahead of Assembly polls

Lucknow: Making an all-out effort to bring Hindutva into the electoral discourse in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP has raised the issue of Krishna Janam Bhoomi at Mathura. After initiating construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and completing the work of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, the BJP has claimed it will soon start work on building a grand temple at Mathura.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has said that construction of grand temples in Ayodhya and Kashi is on and now it is the turn of Mathura. In a tweet on Wednesday, Maurya wrote `Ayodhya Kashi Mein Bhava Mandir Nirman Jaari Hai, Mathura Ki Taiyaari Hai’.

It may be mentioned that the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and its other affiliates have been raising the issue of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura since long. By raising the issue of Mathura, Maurya has taken up an issue most were reluctant to pick up.

While the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya has begun, the work on the Kashi Vishwanath corridor is near complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the on December 13 at a grand ceremony in Varanasi.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021