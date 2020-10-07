Pray, how do we pray? SOPs out

NEW DELHI: With the onset of the festive season -- another major challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the Union Health Ministry has fast-tracked guidelines that will serve as standard operating procedure.



To begin with, festive events will be permitted only outside containment zones, while people residing in restricted areas will be encouraged to observe all rituals indoors.

In religious places, touching of statues/idols/holy books etc. will be a strict no-no. To the extent possible, recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups will be barred.



Community kitchens/langars/ ‘Ann-daan’, etc. at venues should strictly follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food. The onus would be largely on kitchen managers and business owners of food outlets, who would have to adhere to highest levels of personal and ambient hygiene at all times, especially while preparing and serving meals.



Any shops, stalls or cafeteria outside and within the premises, too, shall follow physical distancing norms at all times and there should be arrangements for safe drinking water.



At religious places, footwear needs to be taken off inside vehicle or outside the premises and entrusted to a caretaker. Ideally, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual or family by the persons themselves, the guidelines have said.



Close-circuit cameras etc. may be considered to monitor compliance of physical distance norms, wearing of masks at each venue.

