Unlock 5.0: Worried restaurant owners seek MBMC nod to stay open till 11 pm

“There are around 200 restaurants in the twin-city, however only 20% establishments have so far resumed operations. While some were sprucing up their premises, most owners were busy resolving manpower and logistics issues. In response to our pleas, the civic administration has assured to issue a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). While people prefer dining out after 8 pm, we have also promised to follow all guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.” said Mohan Shetty.

“Apart from screening of customers, frequent sanitisations and maintaining good hygiene, all hoteliers have resolved to ensure that physical distancing is maintained. All this will not only help contain the virus, but will also be key in regaining the trust of the customers.” said Santosh Puthran.

"The 6-month lockdown has wrecked the lives of people who are dependent on this industry. We are thankful to the government for allowing sit-ins but the timing restriction will be a roadblock.” said Chandra Poojary.

On the first day, only a lukewarm comeback because fewer customers were willing to dine in. The government has issued general guidelines for all districts, but closing time or any additional restriction can be put by civic authorities considering the COVID cases at local level, sources said.