 Prashant Kishor To Launch New Political Party In Bihar On October 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPrashant Kishor To Launch New Political Party In Bihar On October 2

Prashant Kishor To Launch New Political Party In Bihar On October 2

This announcement comes as Prashant Kishor prepares to mark the completion of the first stage of his "Jan Suraaj" initiative, which began on October 2, 2022. He revealed that on this date, the names of the Jan Suraaj leadership council members and the party chief will be disclosed.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Jan Suraaj President Prashant Kishor | ANI

New Delhi: Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj campaign, on Sunday in a press conference announced the formation of a new political party, details of which, including its name and leadership, will be unveiled on October 2.

He stated, "I was never its leader and I never aspire to become one. It is time for people to take leadership roles."

This announcement comes as Prashant Kishor prepares to mark the completion of the first stage of his "Jan Suraaj" initiative, which began on October 2, 2022. He revealed that on this date, the names of the Jan Suraaj leadership council members and the party chief will be disclosed.

3 Primary Motives Behind Prashant Kishor's Initiative

FPJ Shorts
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited

Prashant Kishor outlined three primary motives behind his initiative: The first motive was to visit every village in Bihar to educate residents on improving their living standards and those of their children.

The second was to encourage people not to vote under pressure from misguided leaders and to advocate for the formation of a new party with public support and the third motive was to work towards Bihar's progress, aiming to position it among the ten most successful states by creating strategies for the development of 8,500 panchayats, focussing on education, agriculture, and employment.

Read Also
Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor Vows To End 'Liquor Ban' In State Within 1 Hour If...
article-image

"With these three motives we started our journey from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran on October 2, 2022, and there is no fixed number of days or kilometres of this journey. Only the goal is final, which is to go to every corner of villages in Bihar to fulfil these three motives," he stated.

He emphasised that the journey has so far covered 60 per cent of Bihar. Kishor plans to continue this effort over the next one or two years, stating that the formation of the new party will not halt this journey.

Read Also
'Virat Kohli Played Under My Captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav Makes Bold Claim After Prashant Kishor's...
article-image

As he continued his outreach in regions such as Supaul and Araria, Kishor reiterated his commitment to moving forward without stopping.

"On October 2, you will see the new party, Jan Suraaj, along with the leadership announcement," he affirmed. "I am not the leader; I was never the leader of this party being formed on October 2."

Kishor also indicated that plans for the second stage of the initiative, including potential solutions for Bihar's challenges, will be presented in February or March 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prashant Kishor To Launch New Political Party In Bihar On October 2

Prashant Kishor To Launch New Political Party In Bihar On October 2

Video: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Faints While Addressing Election Rally In J-K's Kathua

Video: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Faints While Addressing Election Rally In J-K's Kathua

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...

Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface

Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface