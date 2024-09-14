'Virat Kohli Played Under My Captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav Makes Bold Claim After Prashant Kishor's '9th-Fail' Jibe; Video

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently made a bold claim that Virat Kohli played under his captaincy in domestic cricket in response to the criticism he's been receiving from the Opposition in Bihar.

The former deputy CM of Bihar hit back at political analyst Prashant Kishor, who has been a staunch critic of Yadav and recently took a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav's son by calling him a "9th-fail".

"I was a cricketer and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played in my captaincy -did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played a good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates.

"I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be. There are many brokers of the BJP including political parties and leaders whom the party fields during election seasons against me," Yadav told Zee Media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Tejashwi was a cricketer before he turned to politics. He played for Delhi Under-19s but had a very brief career which he claims was cut short by injury. Yadav claims Kohli played under his captaincy in the U-15 and U-17 teams in Delhi.

Overall, Yadav played just 1 First-Class match for Delhi and 2 List A games before being bagged by Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League but he did not play a single game for the franchise.