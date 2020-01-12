Prashant Kishor thanks Congress for 'formal and unequivocal rejection' of CAA-NRC

Political strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter on Sunday to thank the Congress for their "formal and unequivocal rejection" of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi deserve special thanks for their efforts on this count," Kishor wrote.

As an addendum to the tweet he added, that he would "like to reassure to all" that CAA-NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.