Prashant Kishor thanks Congress for 'formal and unequivocal rejection' of CAA-NRC

Political strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter on Sunday to thank the Congress for their "formal and unequivocal rejection" of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi deserve special thanks for their efforts on this count," Kishor wrote.
As an addendum to the tweet he added, that he would "like to reassure to all" that CAA-NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.
Kishor, often believed to be one of the forces that helped propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in 2014, is the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United).
The Nitish Kumar led party had incidentally supported the CAB in Parliament, before it became an Act. This had sparked differences in the ranks with party vice-president, Prashant Kishore and general secretary Pavan K Varma criticising the move.
Nitish Kumar eventually spoke out against the NRC.
Kishor's tweet comes a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) demanded that the CAA should be withdrawn and the process of National Population Register (NPR) should be stopped.
At a meeting of CWC, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the party accused the BJP of following a "divisive agenda".
The meeting was held yesterday at AICC headquarters and was attended by the party's top most leaders, however, Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting. According to sources, Congress-ruled state governments will pass a resolution against the CAA and NRC, in their respective assemblies.
On January 5, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi accused the opposition parties of spreading "myth" among Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also announced that the National Population Register (NPR) would be updated in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 and that the nationwide exercise has to be carried out between April 1 to September 30.
Kishor also works with other politicians through his brainchild, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).
The I-PAC has successfully helped the JD(U) secure the Bihar goverment, and then later, helped Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy win the Andhra Pradesh elections. It also works with the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool government.
More recently, the Aam Aadmi Party joined hands with I-PAC in December 2019, in anticipation of the upcoming poll.
