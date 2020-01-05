Data for National Population Register in Bihar will be collected in May 2020: Dy CM Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said a decision has been taken to update the National Population Register (NPR) and collection of data will be carried out from May 15 to 28 in the state.

"A decision has been taken to update the National Population Register (NPR) in 2020. Regarding this process, collection of data will be carried out from 15 to 28 May in Bihar," the Deputy Chief Minister told the reporters here. Union Cabinet December 24 approved a proposal to update NPR. The NPR was discussed thoroughly at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also asked the ministers to reach out to masses to highlight the plight of refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution. The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. NRC seeks to identify illegal immigrants in the country. It was rolled out in Assam on the directions of the Supreme Court where 19 lakh people were excluded in the final list.