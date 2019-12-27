NRC agenda being sneaked in NPR garb?

Anyone saying he does not have an Aadhaar number, etc. will be used against the person to declare him a non-citizen and thereby exclude from the NRC, Maken said.

He asserted that the Congress will oppose any attempt by the government to link NPR with the NRC as he sees a conspiracy to impose NRC by collecting data under the NPR.

He also objected to many other columns added in the NPR questionnaire that were not in the 2010 form of the UPA government. These include the birth places and birth dates of the person's father and mother. He said the Congress won't have any objections if the 2010 form is used for collecting the data.