NRC agenda being sneaked in NPR garb?

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday declared that it won't support the National Population Register (NPR) in the present form since lurking in it is the government's NRC (National Register of Citizen) agenda.
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken told a Press conference that the questionnaire in NPR is an attack on the privacy of the citizens and said the mischief lies in seeking the Aadhaar number, the voter ID card number, the mobile number and the driving licence number, "if available."
Anyone saying he does not have an Aadhaar number, etc. will be used against the person to declare him a non-citizen and thereby exclude from the NRC, Maken said.
He asserted that the Congress will oppose any attempt by the government to link NPR with the NRC as he sees a conspiracy to impose NRC by collecting data under the NPR.
He also objected to many other columns added in the NPR questionnaire that were not in the 2010 form of the UPA government. These include the birth places and birth dates of the person's father and mother. He said the Congress won't have any objections if the 2010 form is used for collecting the data.
