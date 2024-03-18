'Pran Pratishtha Is A Golden Page Of World History': RSS Commends Ram Temple Construction

Screengrab from X video/ RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said it passed a resolution on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), that concluded in Nagpur on Sunday.

Resolution Declares Shri Ram Mandir as a Symbol of National Resurgence

The resolution was called Shri Ram Mandir to National Resurgenceand stated that “The grand and divine Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlalla vigrah on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Yugabda 5125 (22 January 2024) at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is an ethereal and golden page of world history”.

“A blissful resolution to a long chapter in the period of resistance has been achieved as a result of relentless struggle and sacrifice of Hindu society for hundreds of years, nationwide movements under the guidance of revered saints and seers and a collective resolve of various sections of society,” the resolution added.

Gratitude Expressed in RSS Resolution for Contributions to Shri Ram Mandir Campaign

The resolution said the notable contribution of researchers, archaeologists, thought leaders, legal luminaries, media and entire Hindu society involved in the agitation, including the martyred Karsevaks and government and administration, was worthy of mention. “The ABPS pays homage to all the martyrs who had laid down their lives in this struggle and expresses its gratitude to all mentioned above.

The entire society has actively participated in the campaign for distribution of Akshat sanctified in Shri Ram Mandir. Lakhs of Ram bhakts contacted crores of families in all the towns and most of the villages,” the RSS resolution said. It said grand programmes were organised on January 22 in India and abroad with processions in by-lanes and villages, deepotsavs and bhagwa flags at homes as well as prayer ceremonies at temples and religious places.

Pran Pratishtha Day at Shri Ayodhya Dham Marks Unity of Leadership

The day of Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ayodhya Dham saw the participation of the top leadership of Dharmic, political and entire gamut of social life along with the dignified presence of revered seers from all faiths, sects and traditions, it said. “This points to the creation of an atmosphere for building a harmonious and organised national life based on the values of Shri Ram. This is also an indication of the beginning of a glorious epoch of national resurgence of Bharat,” the resolution said.

“With the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, society is coming out of the lack of confidence and self-oblivion that arose during the period of foreign rule and struggle. The entire society immersed in the spirit of Hindutva is preparing to recognize its Swa (selfhood) and getting ready to live accordingly,” the resolution asserted.

The life of Lord Ram inspires everyone to sacrifice for the society and nation and remain committed to the societal obligations, it said, adding that his governance has earned a place in world history as Ram Rajya whose ideals are universal and eternal. “This concept of Ram Rajya is worthy of emulation even today for the entire world to face the challenges of deterioration of life values, declining human sensitivity, soaring expansionist violence and cruelty etc,” it said.