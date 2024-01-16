'BJP-RSS Have Made It Modi Ka Function...': Rahul Gandhi On Refusing To Attend Ram Temple Consecration Event On Jan 22 |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed difficulty in accepting the invitation for the January 22 Ram Temple consecration event, citing the election-oriented approach of the BJP-RSS. "The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function," said the Congress leader.

He emphasized the party's inclusive stance, allowing individuals to attend, but raised concerns about the event being turned into an election spectacle by the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | On Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go… pic.twitter.com/FOCwvm1FBp — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Election Flavour & Opposition's Perspective

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the challenge of attending the event due to the perception that the Prime Minister has infused it with an election flavour. Despite supporting religious diversity, the party sees the Ram Temple event as a political platform rather than a purely religious gathering.

“We are with all religions. Whoever wants to go, even from congress, can go. But it’s difficult for us to go as the prime minister, who is our principal opposition, has made it into an election event,” Rahul said.

When asked where he will be on January 22, Rahul stated that he will be on the yatra trail. "Somewhere in Assam, according to the schedule."

As Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday, tensions from an eight-month-long ethnic conflict between the Meitei community and Kuki tribals in Manipur became evident.

About Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur's Thoubal district, with Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge leading the initiative. The yatra bus journey began with interactions between Rahul Gandhi and the public, emphasizing social concerns. The yatra, spanning 15 states, is set to conclude in Mumbai on March 20, 6,700 kilometres and aims to address social issues like unemployment, price rise, and social justice.

This yatra follows the successful conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, demonstrating the party's commitment to addressing societal issues and connecting with people across diverse regions.