Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur's Thoubal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, kickstarted the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on Sunday. The journey, spanning from Manipur to Mumbai, will traverse more than 6,700 kilometers and pass through 11 states in the country.

The Yatra, focused on highlighting social issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice, began from Manipur's Thoubal district.

Mounting an attack against the state and central government over Manipur violence, Rahul Gandhi in his inaugural speech said, "I'm in politics since 2004 and for the first time I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed. After 29th June, Manipur wasn't Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered loss. People lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing. Maybe for PM Modi, BJP and RSS, Manipur is not a part of India."

Promising a better future to people of Manipur, the Gandhi scion said, "You (people) have lost what you have valued but we will find what you have valued once again and bring it back to you. We understand the pain the people of Manipur have been through. We understand the hurt, the loss and the sadness you have been through. We promise you that we will bring back what you have valued, we will bring back the harmony, the peace, the affection that this state has always been known for."

During the inauguration, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the bus to be used by Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. Kharge, in his speech, mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the march with the aim of safeguarding the preamble of the Constitution. He further commented that the Prime Minister Manipur solely to garner votes, stating, "but he hasn't visited when the people of Manipur are facing hardships."

After the inauguration, Rahul Gandhi embarked on the journey in the yatra bus and was also seen interacting with people while walking on foot.