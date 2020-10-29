Pramod Mahajan birth anniversary: Lesser known facts about BJP's 'OG Chanakya'

One of the most renowned names in Indian politics, Pramod Mahajan was one of the most credible politicians of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He held several degrees under his name, he was well-versed in physics, political science, and journalism. He played a part in making BJP a mainstream political party, an alternative to the Congress which had dominated national politics since Independence.

October 30 will be the 71st birth anniversary of Mahajan. Here are some lesser-known facts about BJP's veteran leader.