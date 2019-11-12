Blast from the past: Pramod Mahajan’s hilarious speech fits Maharashtra’s current political fiasco

Late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan’s 22 year-old speech is currently being circulated all over social media and it completely resonates with Maharashtra’s current political fiasco.
Mahajan delivered this speech in 1997 when the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government wasn’t able to prove the majority in the house and lasted for merely 13 days even after being the single largest party.
The BJP leader said that he was explaining Indian democracy to a Chinese MP. He began by saying, “I am Pramod Mahajan, a member of Lok Sabha. I belong to the single largest party and I’m in opposition (the Chinese MP was baffled).”
He then pointed towards Chintamani Singh. He said that he belongs to the second-largest party. He is outside the government, supporting the government. Then he pointed towards another member. He said that he is in the third-largest party, he is inside the front but outside the government. He then turned towards Ramakant Khalap. He said, “He is the only member of his party and he is the government.”
The current situation in Maharashtra is quite similar. BJP is the single largest party with 105 seats but cannot form the government. Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs but wants to form the government, and will need support from age old foes Congress and NCP to cross the magic figure of 145. It will be very interesting to see who finally makes it to the throne in Maharashtra.
