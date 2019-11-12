Blast from the past: Pramod Mahajan’s hilarious speech fits Maharashtra’s current political fiasco

Late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan’s 22 year-old speech is currently being circulated all over social media and it completely resonates with Maharashtra’s current political fiasco.

Mahajan delivered this speech in 1997 when the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government wasn’t able to prove the majority in the house and lasted for merely 13 days even after being the single largest party.

The BJP leader said that he was explaining Indian democracy to a Chinese MP. He began by saying, “I am Pramod Mahajan, a member of Lok Sabha. I belong to the single largest party and I’m in opposition (the Chinese MP was baffled).”