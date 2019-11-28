Pragya Thakur's remarks reflect heart of RSS, BJP: Rahul Gandhi

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DMK member A Raja said that Godse nursed a grudge against Mahatma Gandhi for over three decades.

Following which the MP from Bhopal, Thakur interjected. Rahul Gandhi further said that no matter how much the BJP worships Mahatma Gandhi; their real sentiments are bound to come out in some way or the other. "Nothing can be hidden," he added.

Earlier this year, Thakur described Godse as a 'patriot' following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would "not be tolerated by the party".