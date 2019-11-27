Pragya Singh claims she called Uddham Singh a deshbhakt, not Godse

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, whose remark during a debate in Lok Sabha today purportedly referring to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) triggered a furore in Parliament, claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh.

DMK leader A Raja while he was speaking referring to a statement made by Godse during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha when Thakur interrupted him.

Speaking to ANI Thakur said that Raja during the discussion in the House had tried to portray all the patriots as the enemy of the state and terrorists.