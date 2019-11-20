Bhopal: Pragya appointed member in Defence ministry’s parl panel

BHOPAL: Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur has been appointed as member in the parliamentary committee of Ministry of Defence.

Earlier, Pragya’s statement had created a lot of controversy during Lok Sabha elections. She had termed Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a patriot which had created a lot of furore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had expressed his concern over Pragya’s statement and had said that he would never forgive her.

The entry of Pragya in the parliamentary panel has made it clear that annoyance of the Central leadership of the BJP towards Pragya has come to an end, said a source.