Political Newcomers Defeat Seasoned Rivals In Haryana Assembly Elections

Aditya Surjewala | ANI

Chandigarh: Several of the political dynasts who fought their debut assembly election this time, have succeeded in trouncing their seasoned rivals

Sample this: Aditya Surjewala, son of the senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who fought his maiden election from Kaithal seat, won the election by a margin of over 8,000 votes. A third generation scion of the Surjewala family, he defeated sitting BJP MLA Leela Ram.

Another prominent dynast was Arti Rao, daughter of BJP’s tallest Ahir leader and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who won her debut election from Ateli seat defeating Attar Lal of BSP with a margin of over 56,000 votes in a fiercely fought multi-corner contest. Her victory marks the third consecutive win for the saffron party from the seat.

Vikas Saharan, son of Hisar Congress MP Jai Prakash, won the Kalayat seat in his maiden election, defeating former BJP minister Kamlesh Dhanda and Indian National Lok Dal’s veteran Rampal Majra, by a margin of over 13,000 votes. It was Vikas’ first election.

Notably, Congress’ Gokul Setia - who is grandson of former senior Congress leader Lachhman Dass Arora - floored the former controversial MLA and leader of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) Gopal Kanda in his maiden election. He defeated Kanda by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

In Samalkha also, first timer Manmohan Badhana, who is son of BJP leader Kartan Badhana, trounced Congress’ senior legislator Dharam Singh Chhokar by a margin of over 19,000 votes.

Likewise, Arjun Chautala, son of the Indian National Lok Leader Abhay Chautala, won from Rania seat defeating his grand-uncle Ranjit Chautala, an independent candidate. Arjun had, however, unsuccessfully fought his debut Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kurukshetra.

However, the dynastic tide did not work for former chief minister Bansi Lal as his grandson Anirudh Choudhry lost to his first cousin and former MP Shruti Choudhry, who is daughter of BJP leader Kiran Choudhry. Kiran is wife of Surender Singh, who died in a helicopter crash in 2005.

Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of JJP top leader Ajay Chautala, finished a poor third in Dabwali seat.