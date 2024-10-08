Haryana, J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: After Lok Sabha, Pollsters Go Horribly Wrong In Exit Polls

Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India | X

Mumbai: The election results have drawn significant attention, especially due to the major discrepancy between the exit poll predictions and the actual results, which are being announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday. After the Lok Sabha elections, where many pollsters miscalculated voter sentiment, expectations were high for more accurate forecasts this time. Shockingly, the exit polls once again proved to be wildly off the mark. The pollsters predicted that Congress would form the government in Haryana with a thumping majority.

However, in the case of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 results, the pollsters were mostly right in predicting that Congress and National Conference (NC) will manage to form the government in the Union Territory in partnership. This will the maiden government to be formed after the abrogation of Article 370 and declaration of Union Territory.

The pollsters were in a similar position during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, when most of them predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be able to form the government and the NDA alliance would secure around 400 seats. However, the predictions went horribly wrong, and the BJP managed to get only 240 seats, which was 32 seats less than the majority mark. Internet users and opposition parties attacked the pollsters for their exit poll results, blaming them for presenting incorrect results deliberately to impact the stock market.

Pradeep Gupta should start preparing for UPSC pic.twitter.com/Kfn4jMIEJw — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 8, 2024

Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta, who made headlines for crying on live television after his wrong prediction during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, also predicted that Congress would win the state with around 70 seats. He was seen crying after being slammed by anchors and opposition leaders who accused him of deliberately giving wrong predictions to influence the share market during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Axis My India had earlier predicted that Congress would win the state with 53-65 seats, which he later increased to 70 seats, asserting that Congress would manage to win around 70 seats in the state.

The exit polls presented by major media houses predicted that Congress would form the government in the state and easily cross the majority mark with 55-62 seats. Counting of votes for the assembly elections started this morning, and the results came as a surprise to Congress and other parties in the state.

As per the latest trends, Congress is leading in 37 seats while the BJP is ahead in 48 seats. The results show that the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 46 seats needed to form the government in Haryana. The BJP has also announced that a grand celebration will be held at their headquarters in the evening to celebrate their surprising victory in the state.

Reporter Ajit Anjum apologised for his incorrect prediction of the BJP losing in the state. He said, "I failed to understand Haryana. Usually, I don't predict victory or defeat. I always avoid making such assessments publicly. This was the first time I had expressed my assessment of any election in this manner. I am still very surprised by this result, but I was proven wrong; this is also true. I am sorry for this. This is also a lesson for the future."

He had earlier tweeted, "BJP is going in Haryana. Congress is coming. So far, this is what is clearly visible. Nevertheless, if any miracle happens in favor of BJP, then we can do nothing except salute the miracle."