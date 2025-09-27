J&K LG Manoj Sinha Urges Citizens To Join Forces With Administration To End Terrorism In The Union Territory

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha | ANI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said while the government and the security forces are doing their job, ending terrorism is the responsibility of the people of the Union territory as well.

Speaking at an event here, Sinha said terrorism has been greatly reduced across the country and is limited to very few areas now.

"Terrorism has been reduced in other parts of the country. North-East is largely terror-free now. The left-wing extremism or Naxalism is now confined to a few districts and I am sure it will be wiped out from the country in the next few months," he said.

VIDEO | Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing a gathering, says, “Pakistan radicalises and fuels terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir... over 40,000 lives have been lost due to terrorism."



The LG said few areas in Karnataka, Kerala and especially J-K, have been affected by terrorism for a long time now, and it is imperative that terror should be wiped out.

"It is the biggest hurdle to development and creating employment opportunities. Security forces and the administration are doing their job, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir also have a responsibility. They should not indulge in anything that could lead to rise in such activities either intentionally or unintentionally. That causes a lot of problems," he added.

Asserting that the situation has improved a lot in J-K, Sinha said street violence and stone pelting have become a thing of past now.

"Schools, colleges and business are functioning like the other parts of the country. No top commander of any major terror outfit is alive now. There has only been a single local recruitment into terror ranks so far this year," he said.

Referring to Pakistan's support to terror activities, the J-K LG said while there are several parameters on which success has been achieved, "unfortunately we have a neighbour who is always up to some mischief".

"Rather than focussing on building the country after the partition, Pakistan attacked the country, it attacked J-K right after the partition. They fought four direct wars and lost. They have understood that they cannot win a direct war with India. So, they are indulging in proxy war by radicalising people," he said.

Pointing out to the human cost of the violence, Sinha said over 40000 people have lost their lives to terrorism.

"How long will this continue? While it is the duty of the government and the forces to stop this, it is the responsibility of the people as well. So, the people should come forward to stop this," he added.

Without naming anyone, Sinha said some people make statements similar to the terror outfit 'The Resistance Front (TRF)'.

"When narratives are created like this, it causes huge damages. If the same thing is being said in the TRF’s social media post that we say in our statements, then it surely is dangerous," he said.

