CCTV Footage Of Speeding Thar Which Rammed Into Exit Divider & Killed 5 In Gurugram Surfaces

CCTV Footage Of Speeding Thar Which Rammed Into Exit Divider | X

Gurugram: CCTV footage of the Thar, which rammed into an exit divider and killed five individuals in the early hours of Saturday, has surfaced. The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m near Jharsa Flyover on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

The footage shows the speeding Thar coming from the service lane at full speed. From the visuals, it appears that the SUV lost control.

Five people (men and women) aged between 25 and 31 lost their lives in the tragic accident. One person sustained injuries. The vehicle was bearing Uttar Pradesh’s registration number. The injured person was shifted to a hospital. The incident occurred at Exit 9 of National Highway-48. The vehicle collided straight into the divider after losing balance.

The vehicle was completely damaged in the accident. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched a detailed probe into the accident.

Cops are trying to reach out to the family members of the victims. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Pratishtha Mishra from UP's Raebareli, 30-year-old Aditya Pratap Singh from Agra, 31-year-old Gautam from Sonipat in Haryana, 26-year-old Lavanya Singh and Soni. The injured, 28-year-old Kapil Sharma is from UP's Bulandshahr.

According to the police, the group involved in the accident had come from Greater Noida. They had visited a club named Ebola, where they consumed alcoholic drinks. The group left the club at around 4:15 a.m, shortly before the accident occurred.

In a separate incident earlier this month, a speeding Thar lost control and spun multiple times after colliding with a divider on the Kanpur–Varanasi National Highway. The incident took place near Shringverpur in the Nawabganj area.

The intensity of the crash caused the Thar to spin several times on the road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera installed outside a roadside shop.