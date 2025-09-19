 Speeding Thar Spins Multiple Times After Colliding With Divider On Kanpur–Varanasi Highway – VIDEO
Speeding Thar Spins Multiple Times After Colliding With Divider On Kanpur–Varanasi Highway – VIDEO

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@nareshsinh_007

Prayagraj: In a close shave, a speeding Thar lost control and spun multiple times after colliding with a divider on the Kanpur–Varanasi National Highway. The incident took place on Wednesday near Shringverpur in the Nawabganj area.

The intensity of the crash caused the Thar to spin several times on the road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the accident. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera installed outside a roadside shop.

The footage shows the speeding Thar approaching and crashing into the divider on a rainy day, spinning multiple times before driving away. A truck can be seen at a distance.

A major accident could have occurred if the car had overturned in the middle of the road, or if another vehicle had been coming from behind at the time of the incident.

In a seprate incident, a viral video shows a woman walking on the road in the Sihani Gate police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, was struck and thrown by a speeding Thar. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Her In UP's Ghaziabad
article-image

The CCTV footage shows her walking on the road when a speeding black Thar approaching from behind rams into her. The impact was so severe that the woman bounced off the car's bonnet and was thrown a considerable distance before falling, sustaining serious injuries.

