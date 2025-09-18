On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

A woman walking on the road in the Sihani Gate police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, was struck and thrown by a speeding Thar. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. The video of this incident is now going viral rapidly on social media. The victim has been identified as Parul Gupta, who has refused to pursue any form of legal action.

The CCTV footage shows her walking on the road when a speeding black Thar approaching from behind rams into her. The impact was so severe that the woman bounced off the car's bonnet and was thrown a considerable distance before falling, sustaining serious injuries.

According to reports, after the incident, passersby immediately rushed to the scene and took the woman to a nearby hospital. During this time, the car driver fled from the scene.

When police were contacted regarding the viral video, Sihani Gate police station stated that the woman refused to lodge a complaint against the Thar driver. According to police, the victim is not even opening her door at home and does not wish to pursue the matter further.