 On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

The CCTV footage shows her walking on the road when a speeding black Thar approaching from behind rams into her.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

A woman walking on the road in the Sihani Gate police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, was struck and thrown by a speeding Thar. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. The video of this incident is now going viral rapidly on social media. The victim has been identified as Parul Gupta, who has refused to pursue any form of legal action.

The CCTV footage shows her walking on the road when a speeding black Thar approaching from behind rams into her. The impact was so severe that the woman bounced off the car's bonnet and was thrown a considerable distance before falling, sustaining serious injuries.

According to reports, after the incident, passersby immediately rushed to the scene and took the woman to a nearby hospital. During this time, the car driver fled from the scene.

When police were contacted regarding the viral video, Sihani Gate police station stated that the woman refused to lodge a complaint against the Thar driver. According to police, the victim is not even opening her door at home and does not wish to pursue the matter further.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
VIDEO: Telangana Teacher Dances 'In Perfect Sync' With Students On Telugu Folk Song; Wins Hearts On Internet
VIDEO: Telangana Teacher Dances 'In Perfect Sync' With Students On Telugu Folk Song; Wins Hearts On Internet
Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case
Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case
Did Neeraj Chopra Shake Hands With Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships 2025? Here’s The truth
Did Neeraj Chopra Shake Hands With Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships 2025? Here’s The truth

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case

Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails GST Reforms As ‘Diwali Gift’ From PM Modi; VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails GST Reforms As ‘Diwali Gift’ From PM Modi; VIDEO

'My Restaurant Made ₹50 Sales, I Pay ₹15 Lakh In Salaries': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut While...

'My Restaurant Made ₹50 Sales, I Pay ₹15 Lakh In Salaries': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut While...

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case