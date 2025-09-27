Sonam Wangchuk Transported From Leh To Delhi And Then Jodhpur Jail Amid Heavy Security Arrangements

Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | X @PTI_News

Jaipur: Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved from the union territory to Jodhpur Central Jail under tight security arrangements on Friday, after his arrest earlier in the day. According to sources, after his arrest in Leh, Wangchuk was first flown to Delhi.

From there, he was transported to Jodhpur under special arrangements. Upon arrival, he was taken directly to the Central Jail from the Jodhpur Air Force Station, accompanied by a heavy security convoy. Inside the jail, special preparations were reportedly underway as early as 3 p.m. on Friday in anticipation of a high-profile inmate.

Officials said that staff were aware that a VIP was expected, although no formal information had been shared until then. At around 8:30 pm, police and Army vehicles entered the jail premises one after another through the Red Gate.

Wangchuk was formally handed over to the jail administration at the main gate and subsequently shifted to a separate ward within the facility.

Leh remains tense after violent clashes broke out on September 24 during protests demanding full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The unrest, which broke out after nearly two weeks of a peaceful hunger strike, claimed four lives and left dozens injured.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been the face of the agitation, was arrested on Friday. The government has blamed him for instigating the violence, though officials have not yet clarified under which specific case he was detained.

The deceased who died in the Leh violence have been identified as Tsewang Tharchin (46), Stanzin Namgyal (24), Jigmet Dorjay (25), and Rinchen Dadul (21).

More than 45 people were injured, including both protesters and security personnel. Ladakh DGP S.D. Singh Jamwal confirmed that 15 people were seriously injured, while 30 sustained minor wounds. Following the violence, the administration imposed curfew under Section 162 of the CrPC in Leh. The curfew has continued for the third consecutive day, with internet services suspended and heavy security deployment.

Schools and colleges have also been ordered closed until Saturday. The agitation began on September 10 with a hunger strike demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Wangchuk had repeatedly appealed to the government to address local concerns, warning that tensions could escalate if demands were ignored. “If the government continues to ignore our demands, unfortunately, this may happen again,” he had said shortly before the violence erupted.

Police have so far arrested 60 people in connection with the clashes. Authorities are maintaining strict vigil, warning against further unrest, as Leh continues to grapple with political and social tensions surrounding the statehood movement.

