 West Bengal Tragedy: Woman And Three Daughters Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Purulia
Piya Gorai (30), her daughters Baishakhi (13), Pallabi (10), and Souravi (6) were found dead under suspicious circumstances at Latapara in Purulia's Bandowan on Friday night, they said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her three daughters from their house in West Bengal's Purulia district. | Representative Image

Kolkata: Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her three daughters from their house in West Bengal's Purulia district, an officer said on Saturday.

Piya Gorai (30), her daughters Baishakhi (13), Pallabi (10), and Souravi (6) were found dead under suspicious circumstances at Latapara in Purulia's Bandowan on Friday night, they said.

Police were waiting for the post-mortem examination reports to find out the cause of the deaths, a senior police officer said.

Initial probe revealed that Piya, along with her husband and children, were residing in Bandowan, he said.

article-image

"On Thursday, Piya's husband Ananda went to Jharkhand for some work. He returned around 10 pm and found the door of their house locked. When he broke open the door, he saw his wife and children lying unconscious inside," the officer said.

With the help of some neighbours, he rushed them to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival, he added.

Preliminary probe also revealed that the four had consumed puffed rice before going to sleep, leading to suspicions of food poisoning, the officer said.

"The exact cause of death will be confirmed after receiving the post-mortem examination report," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

