Police, not protesters responsible for inconvenience to commuters: Shaheen Bagh interlocutor Wajahat Habibullah tells SC

Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah has told the Supreme Court the protest at Shaheen Bagh here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was peaceful and inconvenience being caused to commuters was due to barricades "unnecessarily" put by police on roads far away from the site.

The same stand has been taken by social activist Syed Bahadur Abbas Naqvi and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in their joint affidavit filed in the apex court in the matter.

Habibullah, Azad and Naqvi have jointly filed an intervention application in the apex court which is seized of the matter.

Habibullah had visited the protest site at Shaheen Bagh pursuant to the direction by a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. The bench is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday.