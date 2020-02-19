'Hope to resolve matter with everybody's co-operation': Shaheen Bagh interlocutor Sanjay Hegde; to continue talks on Thursday

While interacting with the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Ramachandran said that their right to protest should not affect the right of others to use public road and services.

"The Supreme Court has said that you have the right to protest. The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like the right to use roads, open their shops, students reaching their schools. Your right to protest should not affect the right of others to use these services," Ramachandran said at Shaheen Bagh.

Talking to the protestors, she said that she will hear them out and together they will find a solution that will set an example for not only the country but for the world.

"It will tell the world that we think about everyone and not only ourselves," she told the demonstrators protesting against the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, the third interlocutor Wajahat Habibullah wasn't present with them. However, he arrived with an entourage of advocates soon after the two other interlocutors left. The move left media and protesters wondering if there was a rift between the mediators, or a conscious strategy to both listen to, and guide the protester