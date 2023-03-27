UP Police convoy escorting Atiq Ahmed reaches Naini jail in Prayagraj

Atiq Ahmed | File

The UP Police convoy escorting gangster-turned-politician from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh on Monday reached Naini jail in Prayagraj, where Ahmed will be kept before being produced in court in old kidnapping case.

Ahmed, who had been lodged in Sabarmati jail since 2019, has been taken to Prayagraj by UP police amid heavy security.

Atiq to be jailed in high-security barrack

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said that preparations have been made for Atiq in the Prayagraj jail. The jailed politician will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance.

"Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Kumar said.

Atiq Ahmed being transferred to Prayagraj

Ahmed has been taken to Prayagraj by UP Police ahead of his appearnce in special court tomorrow in connection with a kidnapping case. Ahmed's brother is being brought by police from Bareily prison.

Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj by a 45-member police team. The convoy began their journey at 6 pm last evening.