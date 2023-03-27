Atiq Ahmed stops to pee, TV channel stops to see; video viral

Admin

Media channels captured the transfer of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, from Gujarat Jail to Uttar Pradesh Jail on March 27. During the Live coverage of the event, Ahmed was shown taking a restroom break and urinating, which was broadcasted live on several channels including Aaj Tak. Numerous clips from Aaj Tak's Live report have since gone viral on social media platforms, despite the segment being removed from the channel's YouTube reports.

This, however, was not the first instance during the travel when he stopped to urinate, with another video emerging recently of him taking a restroom break at a petrol pump.

Atiq's vehicle hits cow on its way

On his 1200 KM journey from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj for his transfer in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed's car hit a cow on the road, which resulted in the animal's death and nearly caused the vehicle to overturn. Prior to boarding the van for his journey, Ahmed had voiced concerns about being targeted by the UP police team and potentially being killed.

Atiq's incarceration at Sabarmati jail

Since June 2019, Atiq Ahmed has been imprisoned at Sabarmati Central Jail. Due to accusations of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman while in custody, the Supreme Court had ordered his relocation to a high-security jail in Gujarat.

Ever since, Atiq Ahmed has been incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Jail. Despite his plea to not be held in UP jails due to concerns over his safety, he is being transported to Prayagraj to stand before the court in a 2006 case and to be interrogated regarding the Umesh Pal murder case.

Media frenzy during coverage

Hundreds of TV cameras, along with media reporters, started following the UP Police convoy from Ahmedabad. Every little update, while the gangster was being escorted in police van, was given on live TV with visuals. The hunger for a news break and TRP, however, ended up with the gangster being shown on live TV while urinating. The media channel is now facing flak on social media for going overboard in its coverage of the case. As one particular channel gets the majority share of jokes on its coverage, all major national channels were party to this frenzy. It is expected that this incident will to lead some introspection, but we can't guarantee a change!