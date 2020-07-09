PMSSS 2020-21: Online registrations for students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are open at aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in/

Online registration for the academic year 2020-21 under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) has opened with effect from July 6, 2020.
Students can register at the website - aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in
The scholarship is given to the 10+2 students from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for pursuing undergraduate studies outside the union territories.
Details of the scholarship are as follows:
For general degree: Academic fee scholarship up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs.1.00 Lakh as maintenance charges
Professional Degree: Academic fee scholarship up to Rs. 1.25 Lakh and Rs.1.00 Lakh as maintenance charges
Medical Degree - MBBS/ BDS or equivalent Medical Streams: Academic fee scholarship up to Rs. 3.00 Lakh and Rs.1.00 Lakh as maintenance charges
Total 5000 scholarships will be given under the scheme to the 10+2 students from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
For more details, visit: aicte-india.org/bureaus/jk/2020-2021
