AICTE 2020: New academic calendar for technical courses is here; check here for details

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recently released an official notification regarding a revised academic calendar for the current academic year (2020).

The AICTE revised academic calendar was released in the wake of current Coronavirus situation in India and according to the new update, classes for technical courses will commence from August 17, 2020.

"The classes may be started in online/offline (classroom) or blended mode (online + offline) following the prescribed protocols/guidelines related to COVID-19," stated the official press release by AICTE.

The council also stated that academic calendar may further change subject to the condition existing due to COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines issued by Ministry of Health, Home and Human Resource Development.

"Institutions who have already started classes as per earlier AICTE calendar, either postpone the classes or conduct special classes for the students who would be required to appear in final year examination of their Graduation / Diploma," read the official press release.

Important Dates:

Grant approval to Technical Institution - June 30, 2020

Grant of affiliation by University/Board - August 15, 2020

Completion of the first round of counselling/admission for allotment of seats - October 5, 2020

Completion of the second round of counselling/admission for allotment of seats - October 15, 2020

Last date up to which students can be admitted against vacancies -October 20, 2020

Commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses except for PGDM/PGCM - August 17, 2020

Commencement of classes for existing students of PGDM/PGCM - July 15, 2020

Last date for cancellation of seats of PGDM/PGCM with a full refund -August 10, 2020

Last date of admission of PGDM/PGCM courses - August 17, 2020

The academic session for the PGDM/PGCM courses for newly admitted students - August 10, 2020

Last date upto which students can be admitted in Open and Distance Learning Courses - August 30, 2020, and February 28, 2021, in two sessions respectively.

Here is the official calendar issued by AICTE: