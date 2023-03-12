PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway today; will cut travel time between 2 cities to 75 minutes

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway | Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation and will lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹16,000 crore.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 12 noon, PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya. Thereafter, at around 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad.

From Mandya, tomorrow, 12th March, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway would be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway would also be laid. These projects will boost connectivity and socio-economic growth. pic.twitter.com/VC4P0Lau7C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2023

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for key road projects in Mandya at around 12 pm. Following that, at approximately 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad.

"The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the Prime Minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country. Moving ahead in this endeavour, Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation," the PMO said in a statement.

The project entails widening NH-275 from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta and Mysuru to six lanes.

The 118-kilometer-long project has a total cost of around ₹8,480 crores.

It will cut the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from approximately 3 hours to approximately 75 minutes. It will serve as a catalyst for the region's socioeconomic development.

The Prime Minister will also lay the groundwork for a four-lane highway connecting Mysuru and Kushalnagar.

The project will be built over 92 kilometres and will cost around ₹4130 crores.

The project will play an important role in improving connectivity between Kushalnagar and Bengaluru, reducing travel time from about 5 to 2.5 hours.

PM to dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation

Aside from that, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the institute in February 2019. The institute, built at a cost of over ₹850 crores, currently offers 4-year B.Tech. programmes, an inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS programme, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes.

In addition, he will dedicate to the nation the world's longest railway platform at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station.

"Developed at a cost of over ₹530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments," it said.

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the groundwork for various Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects.

These projects are estimated to cost around ₹520 crores in total. These efforts will improve the quality of life by constructing sanitary, safe, and functional public spaces, as well as transforming the town into a futuristic urban centre.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the groundwork for the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre.

The hospital, which will cost around ₹250 crores to build, will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region.

He will also lay the groundwork for the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will cost around ₹150 crores to build.

The project involves the construction of retaining walls and embankments to mitigate flood damage.

