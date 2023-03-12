Godrej Properties acquires 28 acres land parcel in Bengaluru | Image: Godrej Properties (Representative)

Godrej Properties Limited has entered into a Sale Deed to acquire a land parcel of 28 acres in Bengaluru to develop a mixed-use project consisting of apartments and retail development, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

The project according to the filing would be located near Whitefield and is in close proximity to office spaces in Whitefield and Outer Ring Road.

Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor's bungalow in Chembur

Godrej Properties in the last month acquired Raj Kapoor's bungalow in Chembur to develop it into a high-end residential complex at a price of Rs 100 crore. This was the third mega real estate project of the company in Chembur. The company has also redeveloped RK studio and Shell Colony.

Godrej Properties Shares

The shares of Godrej Properties on Friday closed at Rs 1,161.05, down by 0.56 per cent.