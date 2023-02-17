Mumbai: Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Chembur, to develop it into high-end residential complex |

One of India's top real estate developers, Godrej Properties Ltd., said today that it had purchased Raj Kapoor's bungalow in Chembur in order to create a high-end residential complex.

The location is situated on Deonar Farm Road in Chembur, Mumbai, close to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), and is regarded as one of Chembur's most affluent residential areas. The Raj Kapoor family, the legitimate heirs of the renowned Indian actor, director, and producer Raj Kapoor, sold the land to the buyer.

Godrej purchased the studio from Kapoor family in May 2019

Godrej Properties purchased R.K. Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, from the Kapoor family in May 2019 with plans to create a high-end mixed-use property there called Godrej RKS. 2023 is the projected completion date for the project.

Statement of CEO of Godrej Properties

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity. The demand for premium developments has been strong over the past few years. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site".

Randhir Kapoor statement

Randhir Kapoor, in a statement said, “This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location."