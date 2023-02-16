Bullet train project: Supreme Court to hear Godrej & Boyce's plea against land acquisition on Feb 24 | Picture for representation

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that they will hear Godrej & Boyce's plea on the bullet train project on February 24.

Godrej & Boyce approached the apex court after the Bombay High Court rejected their plea against land acquisition for the project.

This is a developing story

