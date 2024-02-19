PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 250-Bed IPD Services At Rajkot AIIMS On February 25

PM Narendra Modi | File

Ahmedabad, February 19: The landscape of healthcare in Gujarat is set to undergo a transformation as the inaugural phase of Rajkot AIIMS gears up for its first major milestone. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to inaugurate the Inpatient Department (IPD) on February 25, the culmination of over two years of meticulous planning and construction heralds a new era in medical care for the region. Costing over 1200 crores, the state-of-the-art facility promises to deliver cutting-edge treatment options and specialized care to patients across Saurashtra and beyond.

The long-awaited Rajkot AIIMS project, situated at Parapipaliya village on the Jamnagar highway, is poised to become a beacon of advanced healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat. Following two years of Outpatient Department (OPD) service, the IPD department is set to commence operations from February 26, marking a significant milestone in the facility's journey towards comprehensive healthcare provision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled inauguration of the 250-bed IPD department on February 25 underscores the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality. Notably, Rajkot AIIMS joins the ranks of only two AIIMS facilities across the nation, alongside Bhubaneswar, approved for the innovative container hospital experiment, indicative of its pioneering approach to healthcare delivery.

Relief For Patients In Saurashtra, Adjoining Areas

With the launch of IPD services, patients in Saurashtra and adjoining areas can expect a substantial improvement in treatment options, including access to approximately 15 specialist treatments. Furthermore, plans are underway to introduce a total of 23 treatments, including multispecialty care, in a phased manner in the near future, catering to diverse medical needs within the region.

The infrastructure at Rajkot AIIMS reflects a comprehensive approach to medical care, with state-of-the-art facilities strategically positioned to optimize patient care. Adjacent to the ICU ward, two operation theaters, catering to orthopedics, dental, gynecology, and otolaryngology, underscore the facility's commitment to multifaceted healthcare provision. Additional amenities such as sonography, X-ray, and MRI services complement the emergency ward, ensuring timely diagnostic capabilities for patients.

The AIIMS management team highlights the facility's unique proposition as one of the selected sites for experimenting with mobile hospitals, a critical asset in addressing emergencies and pandemics. Equipped with essential medical infrastructure, including a mini-operation theatre, oxygen beds, and medical stores, these mobile units promise agility and accessibility in crisis situations.

Bio-Safety Level:

Furthermore, the imminent introduction of a Bio-safety Level (BSL) lab underscores Rajkot AIIMS' commitment to high standards of medical research and diagnostics. Scheduled to commence operations soon after approval, the BSL lab signifies a significant stride towards bolstering Gujarat's healthcare infrastructure.

While Rajkot AIIMS embarks on its journey to offer super-specialist treatments, recruitment efforts are underway to augment the medical staff. With one super-specialist doctor already on board, plans are afoot to expand the team, ensuring a comprehensive range of medical expertise to cater to diverse patient needs.