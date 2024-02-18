AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2024: Faculty Vacancies for Professor, Assistant Professor, and More

Representative image

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur, has announced vacancies for Faculty positions, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Additional Professor roles. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 68 posts within the organization.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: Candidates must apply before February 23, 2024.

Submission of Application Hard Copy: The hard copy of the application must reach the designated address by February 27, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

Professor: 24 posts

Additional Professor: 14 posts

Associate Professor: 14 posts

Assistant Professor: 16 posts

Selection Process:

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates will be shortlisted based on predetermined eligibility criteria.

Interview Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, during which they are required to present their work/achievements before the selection committee for a maximum duration of 5 minutes. Personal appearance for the interview is mandatory.

Read Also Kerala Chief Minister Emphasizes Urgent Need for Research Excellence in Higher Education

Application Fees:

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from fee payment.

SC/ST Category: Rs. 1,000 + 18% GST = Rs. 1,180/-

Other Categories: Rs. 2,000 + 18% GST = Rs. 2,360/-

Where to Send Applications:

The filled applications should be addressed to: Deputy Director, Administration, 3rd Floor, Administrative Block (Recruitment Cell), AIIMS, Kothipura, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh – 174037.

For more information and related details, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in.