Video: PM Narendra Modi Requests For Standing Ovation For UAE President After Inaugurating First Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi, Crowd Obliges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan after inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 14. Speaking after inaugurating the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) temple, PM Narendra Modi requested the gathering to give a standing ovation to Mohammed Bin Zayed and the people obliged. Everyone stood up and gave a huge round of applause to the UAE President.

For construction of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015. PM Modi had laid the foundation of the temple three years later. In 2019, the construction began with an additional 13.5 acres of donated land.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests everyone to give a standing ovation to the President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. pic.twitter.com/zbhQ4ZFuQt — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Speaking about the temple, PM Modi said: "UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times."

PM Inaugurates BAPS Temple:

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the BAPS temple and met the artisans who crafted the majestic place of worship. PM Modi met the volunteers and key contributors involved in the construction. He also engaged with children at the temple, who crafted miniature art pieces.

After inaugurating the temple on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi, the Prime Minister offered prayers and performed Aarti. The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.