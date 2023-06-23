Modi Becomes Only Indian PM To Address US Congress Twice: Here Are Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narednra Modi | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an overwhelming response from the members of the US Congress during his address on Wednesday. With 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses, his speech marked a historic moment as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice.

Key Takeaways from PM Modi's Speech:

Recognition of the Indian American diaspora

PM Modi acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian American diaspora and highlighted their value to both India and the United States. This gesture aimed to strengthen the bond between the two nations and foster closer ties.

Putting the nation first amid politics and polarization

Emphasizing the importance of unity, PM Modi urged the political class to prioritize the nation's interests over partisan divisions. He stressed that, despite differences, all political leaders should speak with one voice when it comes to safeguarding the country's welfare.

A tribute to democracy and its values

In his speech, PM Modi underscored the fundamental principles of democracy, addressing questions and challenges faced by both India and the United States. He paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. for their immense contributions to the ideals of "liberty, equality, and justice."

Reflecting on 75 years of independence

PM Modi touched upon the significance of India's 75th year of independence, commemorating the nation's freedom from foreign rule. He highlighted the celebration not only as a testament to India's democracy but also as a recognition of its diversity, social empowerment, competitiveness, cooperative federalism, unity, and integrity.

The Lengthy Address and Response

The Prime Minister's speech lasted nearly one hour, surpassing his previous address to the US Congress in 2016, which lasted approximately 45 minutes. Throughout his speech, PM Modi captivated the audience, earning admiration from Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of the US Congress. As he concluded his historic address, the crowd erupted with applause, expressing their positive response to his message.