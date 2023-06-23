Democracy Runs In Our Veins: PM Modi While Responding To Question On Rights Of Muslims, Minorities & Free Speech |

During a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's adherence to democracy, asserting that it is deeply ingrained in the country's culture. He highlighted the absence of discrimination based on caste or religion, attributing it to the government's adherence to the Constitution, which is built on democratic principles.

India's Commitment to Democracy

Modi reiterated that India's democracy is a fundamental part of its identity, echoing President Biden's remarks on democracy being intrinsic to both India and America. He emphasized that democracy runs through the veins of every Indian and has been nurtured by their forefathers, codified in the Constitution. The Prime Minister stressed that his government operates on the core values enshrined in the Constitution, with a proven track record of delivering results.

BJP IT Head Amit Malviya took it to his Twitter and shared a video of PM Modi's response to the question. Malviya termed the question as a 'motivated one' and further said that PM Modi destroyed the motivated question through his response without mentioning any religion or castes in the response.

“India is a democracy. And as President Biden said democracy is in the DNA of both India and America. Democracy is in our spirit. Democracy flows in our veins. We live democracy. Our forefathers moulded it in words, which we call the Constitution. Our government runs on the fundamental principles of this Constitution. We have proved that democracy can deliver. When I say deliver it means there is no place for discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, gender, religion,” Modi said.

Elimination of Discrimination

Addressing concerns about minority rights and freedom of speech, Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding human values, rights, and dignity. He highlighted that true democracy cannot exist without the inclusion of these principles. The Prime Minister firmly stated that discrimination based on caste, creed, gender, or religion has no place in India's democratic framework.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'

Modi underscored the guiding principles of his government, encapsulated by the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' (Together for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust). He emphasized that these principles form the foundation of how India operates and shapes the lives of its citizens. The Prime Minister reiterated that the benefits provided by the government are accessible to all deserving individuals without any discrimination.

Inclusive Democratic Values

Modi concluded by emphasizing that India's democratic values do not permit discrimination based on caste, creed, age, or geographic location. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to fostering an inclusive society where every citizen has an equal opportunity to progress and thrive.